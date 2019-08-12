Rylie Jones

Junior, girls basketball

Rylie Jones came up huge for Bemidji during a 74-72, double-overtime win at Princeton on Friday. BHS scored 16 points between the two extra frames, and Jones scored half of them as part of her team-high 21. Jones and the Jacks also erased a 10-point deficit in the final 2:30 of Saturday’s 73-70 comeback win at Orono, hitting 4-1 on the young season in the process. Jones’ 13.5 scoring average paced the team over the weekend.

Walker Erickson

Freshman, boys swimming and diving

Walker Erickson had a big hand in Bemidji’s dual wins over Thief River Falls and Park Rapids on Tuesday and Friday, respectively. The freshman showed his range in winning four different events on the week. Against TRF, Erickson won in the 50-yard freestyle (24.99) and the 500 free (5:52.84), and up against the Panthers, he placed first in the 200-yard IM (2:20.46) and the 100 breaststroke (1:16.36). Erickson’s four individual event wins led all BHS swimmers.