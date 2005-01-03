BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School boys and girls Nordic skiing teams got their season off to a hot start in cold temperatures Saturday.

The Lumberjack boys claimed the top prize with 94 points, while the girls took second with 88 points at the home meet held on the Lumberjack Trails behind BHS.

“For a season opener, we’re very pleased with the performance,” head coach Mark Walters said. “We can see where a lot of the summer work and some of the advantages of being on snow right away really paid off. We’ve got some young kids on the team. We’ve got a lot to look at here in the next month as to kind of moving some people around. But I think it was a very excellent performance today by all of them.”

The meet consisted of a 5k freestyle skate race and a sprint relay with the points format weighted toward the 5k. The top three 5k skiers per team were awarded points based on their position.

On the boys side, Nick Youso and Logan Jensen led the field across the finish line in the 5k race. The Bemidji pair claimed first and second place with times of 12:28.4 and 12:55.8, more than a minute ahead of their nearest competitor. Riley Schollett placed eighth in 15:33.8 as the team’s third points-earning skier.

Following the trio were teammates Nathan Vleck (11th, 15:52.2), Brent Nistler (13th, 16:02.5) and Hayden Hommes (20th, 17:55).

In the relay race, it was Cameron Carleton and Louis Morrissey leading the charge for the Lumberjacks with their second-place finish to add 10 points to the team’s score. Seth Lindgren and Bryce Kondos took sixth to receive two points.

Moorhead’s Jack Lee and Zaine Braaten took first in the boys relay to earn 12 points.

Over in the girls competition, Demi Fisher finished less than 16 seconds behind first place in the 5k with her second-place time of 15:19.2. Brainerd’s Liliana Schaffer crossed the line in 15:03.8 as the race winner.

Gwendoline Youso (4th, 15:55.6) and Lily Krona (7th, 17:28.7) trailed Fisher as Bemidji’s top three finishers. Following the top three were teammates Madeline Simula (11th, 18:47.6), Camille McDermott (13th, 19:56.9) and Isabelle Meyer (18th, 23:58.1).

Mary Beth Mathews and Anna Renn took fourth for six points in the relay race for the Jacks, while Kate Martin and Cora Geerdes placed sixth for two points.

Brainerd’s Sarah Nesheim and Gina Washiewski nabbed first place in the relay as the Warriors won the overall girls title with 100 points.

TrekNorth was also represented at the meet. David Carlson took ninth (15:41.6) in the boys 5k, where he was followed by Josh Godding in 17th (17:15.1). The due gave the Sundogs 36 points to tie for fifth place.

The day saw the BHS trail system used for a ski meet for the first time in about a decade.

“We haven’t used that facility for any events in quite some time,” Walters said. “We’ve been always trying to host it at the Montebello Trail system. But it was just due to the volume of people and the snow conditions. … But it actually worked out much better. The facility has a much wider starting area. The amenities worked out fantastic and the school was super supportive of us having it there.”

The next meet for the Lumberjacks is set for Thursday, Dec. 19, in Fergus Falls.

Boys Team Results

1-Bemidji 94, 2-Brainerd 85, 3-Moorhead 72, 4-Detroit Lakes 46, T5-Fergus Falls 36, T5-TrekNorth 36.

Girls Team Results

1-Brainerd 100, 2-Bemidji 88, 3-Moorhead 80, 4-Fergus Falls 47, 5-Detroit Lakes 34.