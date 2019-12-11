BEMIDJI -- For those around Bemidji looking for a new way to stay active during the winter, there’s a popular new sport that has made its way to town.

Pickleball has skyrocketed in popularity in recent years. The sport is a mixture of tennis, ping pong and badminton and is played on courts smaller than those found in tennis with participants usually playing in doubles pairs. The only equipment is simply a paddle and a wiffle ball.

The number of Americans playing pickleball ballooned to more than 2.8 million players in 2018, according to the Sports and Fitness Industry Association. Participation has risen 650 percent in the last six years, according to the USA Pickleball Association, making it the fastest growing sport in the country.

With the foundation of the Bemidji Pickleball Association earlier this year, the sport now has a local organization that’s spearheading the effort to grow the game.

“We have a pretty rapidly growing group of players in Bemidji and from the Bemidji area,” said BPA President Mark Fodness. “Like a lot of area communities now, pickleball is growing in Minnesota like it is nationwide.”

The group will be hosting a free Learn to Play event at Bemidji State’s Gillett Wellness Center from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14.

The BPA will provide instruction and equipment for the event. All ages and skill levels are welcome to attend. The event is free to the public.

“If (people) are interested at all, this would be a great time to come out,” Fodness said. “There’s nothing to be intimidated about. If you’ve never played at all and don’t know anything about it, but you want to try it, this would be a great time to do that.”

New pickleballers interested in hitting the courts can find games on Sunday mornings at the Gillett from 10 a.m. to noon. Cost is $5 and is free for premium BPA members.

“It’s really a sport that you can pick up really quickly and enjoy playing at a beginner’s level almost the moment you start,” Fodness said. “Players of any age -- real young, real old -- can go on the court and almost instantly keep the ball in play and rally back and forth and enjoy the game.”

Winter pickleball can also played at the National Guard Armory, where Bemidji Parks and Recreation has organized games recently. The winter schedule begins Jan. 6 with sessions taking place every Monday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. through March 23. Cost is $10 per session or players can purchase a punch card in advance for multiple days of play.

Once the weather warms, Algoma Park is where you can get your pickleball fix. The BPA will also schedule an outdoor Learn to Play event in 2020.

For more information on how to get involved in pickleball, visit BemidjiPickleball.com or bemidjimn.recdesk.com/Community/Home.