Lauren Berg

Sophomore, gymnastics

Lauren Berg owned the night in Bemidji’s season-opening win against Sauk Rapids-Rice on Thursday. The sophomore was the meet’s All-Around winner with first-place marks on vault (9.15), beam (9.05) and tying for first on the floor (9.25). Her 8.2 showing on the bars gave her an all-around score of 35.65. Berg also becomes the first repeat selection for the Lumberjack of the Week award, having also been picked as the Oct. 2 winner in girls soccer.

Caleb Bahr

Junior, wrestling

Caleb Bahr ensured the Lumberjacks started the season on the right foot, locking down two heavyweight pins in Bemidji’s triangular sweep over Perham and Thief River Falls on Thursday. Bahr’s opening pin, which came against Perham’s Rowdy Lindquist in the final period of the match, earned BHS six points for a 37-33 win over the Yellowjackets. Bahr then made quick work of TRF’s Jolson Sargent, winning by fall in 3:21 to pile on to a lopsided 43-26 win.