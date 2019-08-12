BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School Nordic skiing teams will have to wait a bit longer for the season to open.

The Lumberjacks’ opening meet in Ely, scheduled for Saturday, was canceled, and the Detroit Lakes Invitational for Tuesday, Dec. 10, has been called off due to forecasted weather, as well.

BHS will instead look toward Saturday, Dec. 14, when they are scheduled to host an invitational that will now double as the season opener. The meet, originally slated to take place on the Montebello Trail, will be held on the Bemidji High School Trail.