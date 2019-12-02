Katie Alto

Senior, girls basketball

Katie Alto was the face of a complete-game effort for the Lumberjacks in a season-opening rout over Thief River Falls on Tuesday. The senior guard poured out a game-high 24 points on offense while recording six steals on defense, helping BHS to a 39-point victory. Alto also outscored the Prowlers through the first 25 minutes of the game and, alongside the rest of the Bemidji contingent, never allowed TRF to establish itself on the offensive end of the floor.

Hunter Marcotte

Junior, boys hockey

Hunter Marcotte netted one goal during an eventual 4-2 loss to Warroad on Tuesday, but the junior center’s score came at an opportune time. Bemidji held a 1-0 lead off Wylee Gladen’s second-period goal, but the Warriors soon erased it with a game-tying score. And yet, just 33 seconds later, Marcotte answered back and restored the Lumberjack lead that they brought into the final period. The goal was Marcotte’s first of the young season.