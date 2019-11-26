BURNSVILLE -- Forty-two Bemidji State student-athletes were named to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Academic Team for the 2019 fall sports season on Tuesday. Additionally, 24 Beavers were named to the All-Academic Team of Excellence.

The women’s soccer team led all programs with 17 student-athletes recognized on the All-Academic Team, while the football team had 16. Five women’s cross country members and four volleyball members garnered the honor, as well.

Soccer recipients were (asterisk denotes Team of Excellence selections): *Carolyn Smith (Jr., Grand Forks, N.D.); *Emily Kos (Sr., Coon Rapids); *Megan Majewski (So., Burlington, Ill.); *Erin Becker (So., Andover); *Sarah Wendt (So., Arden Hills); *Allyson Smith (Jr., Brainerd); *Tia Neuharth (Jr., Prior Lake); *Isabelle Morin (So., Bemidji); Megan Dahl (So., Rosemount); Sidney Bethke (Sr., Lakeville); Emma Riedi (Jr., Green Bay, Wis.); Maggie Hallock (Jr., Cottage Grove); Melanie Peltier (Sr., Sioux Falls, S.D.); Skylar Prentice (Sr., Pulaski, Wis.); Emma Mortensen (Jr., Apple Valley); Toni Bailey (Sr., Elk River); and Ryin Carreras (Jr., Riverside, Calif.).

Football recipients were: *Bryce Duffy (So., DeForest, Wis.); *Brandon Frankfurth (So., Anoka); *Jared Henning (Sr., Jackson, Wis.); *Lukas Ruoss (Sr., Bern, Switzerland); *Dawson Breyer (So., Fargo, N.D.); *Gunnar Feldhege (So., Cold Spring); *Matthew Gross (Sr., Napoleon, N.D.); *Samuel Klein (Jr., Superior, Wis.); *Shawn Steffan (Jr., Dickenson, N.D.); Elijah Huff (So., Minot, N.D.); James Huwe (Jr., Detroit Lakes); Spencer Wehr (So. Cloquet); Michael Junker (Sr., Hastings); Jarrett Kline (So., DeForest, Wis.); Caleb Stevens (So., Proctor); and Cole Sorby (So., Thompson, N.D.).

Cross Country recipients were: *Ryne Prigge (So., Ely); *Alyna Storms (Jr., Becker); *Carissa Decko (Jr., Deer River); *Kristen Petron (Sr., Rice); and *Ashley Herdering (Jr., Melrose).

Volleyball recipients were: *Becky Schroeder (Jr., Fremont, Wis.); *Taylor Nier (Sr., Hatley, Wis.); Julie Touchett (Sr., Verona, Wis.); and Taylor Kot (So., Oconomowoc, Wis.).

To be eligible for the NSIC All-Academic Team, student-athletes must have a cumulative GPA of 3.20 or higher. NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence members must have a cumulative GPA of 3.60 or higher.

Honorees must also be a member of the varsity traveling team, have reached sophomore athletic and academic standing and must have completed at least one full academic year at their institution.

In all, 818 student-athletes earned NSIC All-Academic honors for the 2019 fall athletic season. Of those, 455 were named to the All-Academic Team of Excellence, and 363 earned NSIC All-Academic Team honors.