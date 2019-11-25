Lexi Leitner

Junior, girls hockey

Lexi Leitner scored again for the Lumberjacks on Thursday, which has her tied for the team lead in goals (three) and points (four) on the young season. Leitner’s latest highlight came during a 6-1 loss at Roseau, which marks the third game that the junior blueliner has scored over the first four contests of the year. In part to Leitner’s efforts, BHS is 2-2 so far, tied for the program’s best start since 2009-10.

Connor Savard

Junior, boys hockey

Connor Savard kicked off Bemidji’s season on Friday with the first goal of the 2019-20 campaign, igniting a strong first period for the Jacks. The junior defenseman took a pass from Nate Mannausau and shot from the point, sneaking a seeing-eye puck through traffic and lighting the lamp just 4:54 into the first period of a season-opening loss to Rochester Century. The goal also stood as the first of Savard’s career.