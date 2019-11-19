The Minnesota Vikings are 8-3 heading into the bye week, winning six of their last seven games. Running back Dalvin Cook has been the life force behind this offense posting a 1,472 yards from scrimmage ranking him 2nd in NFL in yards from scrimmage.

Kirk Cousins has had one of the best seasons of his career while the defense ranks fifth in points allowed per game. The Vikings will look for this continued success in the final six games of the season where they hope to come out on top of their division.