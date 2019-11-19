Mady Schmidt

Sophomore, girls swimming and diving

Mady Schmidt repped Bemidji at the Class A state swimming and diving meet in Minneapolis last weekend, where she proved to be one of the top divers in Minnesota. After surviving two cuts on Thursday, Schmidt climbed five spots on the leaderboard during Saturday’s finals and placed ninth in the state in 1-meter diving. Her score of 345.20 also ranked fourth among sophomores in the field. As the lone representative from BHS, Schmidt earned nine team points for the Lumberjacks to put them tied for 36th among all schools in the team results.