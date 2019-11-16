The event -- featuring 10k and 5k races, along with a kids 1k -- is hosted by the Beaver cross country and track and field teams. The kids 1k fun run is for runners 10 and under.

Cost is $20 for the 10k and 5k, and $10 for the kids 1k. Prices increase on the day of the race.

The kids 1k is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. The 10k and 5k will start at 9 a.m.

Teams are encouraged to dress up in Thanksgiving costumes. Prizes will be awarded to the top finishers, as well as the best dressed individual and team. All participants will receive a free T-shirt, along with pie, coffee and hot apple cider.

To sign up or find more information, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/MN/Bemidji/BemidjiTurkeyTrot.