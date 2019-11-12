Nettie Kimble

Junior, girls hockey

Nettie Kimble helped Bemidji to its first 1-0 start since 2011 with 28 saves in the season opener, a 5-2 victory over East Grand Forks. Kimble finished with a .933 save percentage on the night. Her totals ran high thanks to a strong attack and a number of breakaway chances for the Green Wave, but Kimble’s efforts allowed the Lumberjacks to own the lead all night through goals by Gracie Fisher, Lexi Leitner, Olivia Johnson and Eva Laituri. BHS also snapped a four-game losing streak against EGF, dating back to 2016, in the process.