Colton Hinrichs

Junior, football

Colton Hinrichs scored a pair of touchdowns for the Lumberjacks in Friday’s 17-14 loss to Moorhead in the Section 8-5A championship game. Hinrichs’ first score was a 5-yard rush that kickstarted the offense in the second half, and his second was a 22-yard sprint down the sideline that opened the door for James Williams to tie the game on the ensuing 2-point conversion. Hinrichs also anchored the defense at linebacker, keeping a high-flying Spuds offense in check. After scoring 105 points in the first two games of the section tournament, Moorhead mustered just 17 against the BHS defense.