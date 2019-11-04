FERGUS FALLS — The Bemidji varsity bowling team took home a third-place finish at the 2019 Minnesota High School Bowling West Central North conference tournament on Sunday, Nov. 3, at Northern Aire Lanes in Fergus Falls.

After eight games of qualifying, the top four teams by total pins moved on to a single-elimination

bracket tournament. The varsity bowlers claimed the fourth seed with 1,076 total pins to advance. Elliott Beevor turned in the high fill percentage at 67.

Bemidji faced No. 1 Detroit Lakes in the semifinals. Based on total pins of two games, Detroit Lakes earned a 318-257 win.

Bemidji then moved to the third-place match and ended the tournament with a 272-253 win over New York Mills.

The Bemidji JV team also garnered the fourth seed in its tournament with 1,011 total pins after eight games of qualifying to advance to the single-elimination bracket. Hunter Julin turned in a fill percentage of 80.

The JV bowlers fell in the semifinals 293-196 to No. 1 Fergus Falls Black. The Bemidji JV then claimed a 268-254 victory in the third-place match.

The top bowlers in the conference each year, based on fill percentage, earn the opportunity to bowl in the Minnesota High School Bowling Varsity All-Conference Tournament. Beevor, a junior at Bemidji High School, qualified to bowl on the Tier 2 All-Conference team. The tournament will be held Nov. 30 at the 48-lane AMF Southtown in Bloomington.

BHS freshman Demonte Desrosier was selected for the All Honors nomination based on his dedication, sportsmanship and work ethic.

The top 12 seventh and eighth graders in the conference, also based on fill percentage, receive the opportunity to bowl in the Future Stars Tournament. Julin, a seventh grader at Bemidji Middle School, and Mason Graves, an eighth grader at TrekNorth, qualified to bowl in the tournament to be held at Concord Lanes in South St. Paul on Dec. 1.