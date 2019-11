Kiah Martinson, a 2019 Bemidji High School graduate, took first place with a round of 95 to claim women's high gun honors at the Minnesota College Athletic Conference trap shooting championship held Oct. 15 in Grand Rapids. Competing for Alexandria Technical and Community College, Martinson finished the season with the top season round average among all MCAC women's shooters with a mark of 23.7. ATCC also brought home the team title from the MCAC championship. (Submitted photo)