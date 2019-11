The Bemidji Total Martial Arts Academy rallied 24 participants to compete at last Saturday's Taekwondo tournament in Grand Rapids, hosted by Scott Grover. Competing in patterns, sparring, board breaking, and weapon patterns, the Bemidji team brought home more than 50 trophies and ribbons. The academy also took home the Spirit Award for most participants. Pictured (from left) are Wyatt Kalijah, Sharon Walker, Josh Marsh, Abby Kalina, Britton Kleeb, Lucas Holzhueter and Barry Nickerson. (Submitted photo)