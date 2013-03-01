Lexi Paquette

Senior, girls soccer

Lexi Paquette made history last Wednesday, becoming the first-ever goal scorer in the state tournament for the Bemidji High School girls soccer program. Paquette chipped a 20-yard shot over Mahtomedi goalkeeper Megan Lisowy in the 48th minute of the Class A quarterfinals -- the highlight of a 4-1 loss against the two-time defending state champions. The goal was Bemidji’s first in four state tournament appearances. Paquette finished with 11 goals on the season, second-most on the team.

Ryan Yang

Senior, football

Ryan Yang, a staple on the Lumberjacks’ defense, played both sides of the ball in a 47-18 victory over Brainerd in the Section 8-5A Tournament on Saturday. Yang rushed for two short-yardage touchdowns in the semifinal win, which clinched a return to the section championship game for BHS. The defending champions will also host the title bout against Moorhead as the top seed, which came in part to Yang’s defensive efforts at linebacker throughout the regular season.