MINNEAPOLIS -- Two legendary coaches with ties to Bemidji were inducted into the Minnesota State High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame on Oct. 12.

Jim Musburger, who starred on Bemidji High School's 1948 state basketball championship team, was inducted along with Bemidji State University graduate Dave Galovich.

Following high school graduation, Musburger, 89, enlisted in the Air Force. He married his high school sweetheart, Adeline Melhus, and they returned to Bemidji where Jim, courtesy of the GI bill, graduated from Bemidji State Teacher’s College with a teaching degree in history and physical education. He worked at Nash Finch during college, played golf for Bemidji State and played on the city champion curling team.

His first teaching job was in 1956 at Strandquist, where he coached basketball and baseball. He later moved to Karlstad, where he coached winning basketball teams for 20 years and also coached football and golf. His teams won 316 basketball games and three district championships.

Galovich, 65, graduated from Buhl High School in 1972 and continued his education at Mesabi Community College and Bemidji State. He taught and coached at Erskine and St. Michael-Albertville before making his mark as boys basketball coach at Crosby-Ironton for the last 33 seasons. His teams have won more than 700 games in 41 years.

He also has coached baseball, boys golf, girls tennis and football.