Taylor Wade

Senior, volleyball

Taylor Wade put up 66 kills over six matches on the week, which included 36 kills over eight sets to wrap up the St. Michael-Albertville Invitational on Saturday. The senior outside hitter posted a .351 hitting percentage on the final day of the tournament, while also recording 49 kills at a .280 clip overall in St. Michael. Bemidji is currently 10-12 on the year amid a heated race for a top-four seed and a first-round bye in the Section 8-3A Tournament.

Noah Leffelman

Junior, football

Noah Leffelman produced another multi-touchdown game in Friday’s 16-6 grind-it-out victory over Sauk Rapids-Rice on the road. The junior scored on 8- and 11-yard rushes -- the eventual game-winning score and the late nail in the coffin. The wideout-turned-running back has scored five touchdowns in the past two weeks, and his efforts have helped counteract a depleted BHS backfield. He and the Lumberjacks are 7-0 this season, one of six remaining undefeated teams in Class 5A.