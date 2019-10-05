ST. PAUL -- Bemidji native Bailey Drewes was the seventh overall finisher in the 2019 Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon on Oct. 6, finishing in a personal-best time of 2:40:08.

The 2011 Bemidji High School grad also placed fifth at the Philadelphia Marathon in November 2018 and seventh at the 2017 Grandma’s Marathon in Duluth.

The times have qualified Drewes to run in the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials in February in Atlanta.

Drewes finished out with a 6:07-mile pace in last week’s marathon. Her time was also good for 39th among all runners, male or female, and she was second among females in the 25-29 age bracket.

After her cross country and Nordic skiing career at BHS, Drewes went on to run at the College of St. Benedict and St. John’s University. She now lives in Ithaca, N.Y., where she works as a Nutrition Research Coordinator for Cornell University.

Julia Kohnen of Florissant, Mo., paced all women with a time of 2:31:29.