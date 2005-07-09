That was the motto written across Dakotah Lindwurm’s arm Sunday morning, Oct. 6, as she ran the Twin Cities Marathon. As Lindwurm crossed the finish line, the only words she could muster were, “I made it.”

Lindwurm did more than just make it — she finished second overall in the women’s competition and first among Minnesotans.

The St. Francis native beat her personal best by more than a minute, finishing with a time of 2 hours, 32 minutes, 49 seconds. Julia Kohnen of St. Louis won the race in 2:31:29.

Lindwurm, who works as a substitute teacher, spent much of the race, between miles 12 and 22, in the lead before Kohnen passed her.

“I just wanted to go out and be really bold,” Lindwurm said. “I could hear her coming. I knew what was about to happen, but I knew I was still having a really great race.”

Lindwurm said her finish gives her confidence going into future races; her next big one is the Atlanta Marathon in March. Both the Twin Cities course and the Atlanta course are hilly.

The race began shortly after 8 a.m. in downtown Minneapolis, a block from U.S. Bank Stadium. From there, the runners weaved around the lakes of Bde Maka Ska, Harriet and Nokomis before traveling north along the Mississippi River and finishing at the State Capitol.

Lindwurm graduated from St. Francis High School in 2013 before running at the Division II level at Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D. She joined Team USA Minnesota last fall after completing her college running career in 2017.

The 24-year-old said she had countless friends and family cheering her on throughout the race and found an extra boost of energy whenever she needed it from the hometown crowd.

“I can’t even tell you how many times I heard my name,” she said. “People I have no idea who they are, and they were cheering for me. It was so amazing.”

Lindwurm wasn’t the only cause for hometown cheers. St. Paul native Danny Docherty finished third in the men’s division with a time of 2:15:55.

Like Lindwurm, Docherty also spent the middle miles of the race as the lead runner but ended up falling a few spots as he battled cramps in his hamstring in the final miles. Dominic Ondoro of Kenya claimed the top spot, finishing in 2:12:23.

“I really couldn’t push much. I was just holding on the pace I could, and the fans rallied me at every mile to get me home,” Docherty said. “I’m not normally leading a race, so it was fun to be up there.”

It was Docherty’s first time running the hometown race. He ran the Houston Marathon earlier this year.

“It was fun to be on the hometown streets,” he said.

Along with Docherty, Aaron Easker of St. Paul and Conor Wells of Minneapolis also finished in top 10, placing seventh and ninth, respectively.

Lindwurm was the only Minnesota woman to finish inside the top 10. Minnesota’s top finishers last year placed fifth in the men’s division and sixth in the women’s race.

“I think that’s a great thing for this running community,” Lindwurm said. “I hope we brought some pride for the Minnesota running community, the Twin Cities running community.”