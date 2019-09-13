BLACKDUCK -- The Blackduck football team will be transitioning to nine-man football this season.

It’s a change that comes after a 6-4 season with a Section 7A championship appearance in 2018, but Deer River played spoiler with a 26-6 win to advance to state and end the Drakes’ season.

This year, in Section 6 nine-man, Blackduck has shot out of the gates with a 2-0 start. Blackduck beat Goodridge/Grygla 50-8 in the season opener and Norman County East/Ulen-Hitterdal 20-8 in the home opener.

Head coach Daniel Hangaard cited the team’s run game and defense as strengths, while passing and depth stand as challenges for the Drakes this year.

Still, Blackduck is 25 men strong on the roster. That includes five seniors in fullback Trenten Juelson, tight end Mason Smid, quarterback Dylan Moen, guard Layne Hassel and wide receiver Michael Tischbirek.

Hangaard picked out Moen, Jelson, Smid and junior running back Ethan Merril as leaders on the team

“(They’re a) very experienced and aggressive group,” Hangaard said. “(They) can take this team a long ways.”

As for goals for the season, Hangaard hopes to finish in the top half of the section and earn a home playoff game.

The Drakes’ next opportunity to take the next step comes at 7 p.m. tonight, where Blackduck will face Clearbrook-Gonvick in Clearbrook.