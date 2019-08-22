BEMIDJI -- A half century’s worth of female athletes have made their mark on Bemidji State University. On Friday, many of them invaded the Bemidji Town and Country Club as part of a weekend-long celebration commemorating 50 years of women’s athletics at BSU.

The celebration has been two years in the making with planning beginning in the summer of 2017.

The Lady Beaver Golf Tournament, formerly held from 1983 to 2010, was revived and rechristened the Howe-Welle Women’s Athletics Golf Tournament in honor of Ruth Howe and Jeanette Welle. Proceeds from the tournament will benefit Bemidji State’s nine women’s athletic programs.

Howe is a former BSU women’s basketball and tennis coach, while Welle was a longtime supporter of women’s athletics until her death in 2015. The two founded the original tournament with Dona Naylor.

“(My mother) was definitely a strong supporter of girls and women getting to play sports,” said Margi Sitzer, Jeanette’s daughter. “... She always was a fan of making sure girls and women had the opportunity to be in sports just like the boys. And so golf was her vehicle to have this fundraiser to raise money for the women’s athletic department.”

Women’s athletics at BSU have come a long way since the 1960s when basketball, volleyball, field hockey and swimming were first offered for female athletes.

“(My mother would) be so happy to see how many sports teams there are now at BSU and how well they do,” Sitzer said. “And they’re thriving. That would just make mom so happy.”

“Since I’ve been a part of college athletics, the biggest change is women’s athletics,” said BSU Director of Athletics Tracy Dill. “... And you’re starting to see the fruition of it across the country with the number of women leaders that have had experience in college athletics.”

Beyond Howe and Welle, generations of women have played their part in advancing women’s sports at BSU, and dozens of them were on hand Friday. Current coaches and athletes enjoyed the chance to meet some of the women who paved the way for them.

“Without them, we wouldn’t be here,” said women’s basketball head coach Chelsea DeVille. “I wouldn’t have a job and our women wouldn’t have the opportunities. Their hard work and vision and just starting from scratch has become what it is today. I think the numbers here kind of show that a lot of people are excited about Bemidji State women’s athletics and they want to keep on pushing forward.”

“There are so many women here that are pioneers, at BSU particularly, but also just pioneers in women’s athletics,” added women’s hockey associate head coach Amber Fryklund, who also played for the Beavers. “... I just think it’s a great opportunity for our current student-athletes to interact with alumni and pioneer women. And the whole weekend, all the events this weekend are just a great celebration in honoring the women that came before us and gave us this incredible opportunity.”

50 years celebration continues this weekend

The weekend’s festivities will continue Saturday with a 5K run/walk, tours of the Sanford Center and the university campus, and a banquet and reception in honor of former BSU women’s athletes, coaches and supporters. The celebration will conclude Sunday with a breakfast and history presentation.

For a full schedule of events, visit bsualumni.org/womens50celebration.