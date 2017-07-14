BEMIDJI -- Bemidji State University will celebrate 50 years of BSU women’s athletics as part of a special celebration this weekend, Aug. 23-25. Events will include a golf and cornhole tournament, a 5K run/walk, tours of the Sanford Center and the university campus, a banquet and reception in honor of former BSU women athletes, coaches and supporters, as well as a variety of other socials and reunions.

The weekend starts Friday with the Howe-Welle Women’s Athletics Golf and Cornhole Tournament from 1-9 p.m. at the Bemidji Town and Country Club.

On Saturday, a celebration 5K run and walk will be held at 9 a.m. outside of the Gillett Wellness Center. Guided tours of the Sanford Center and the BSU campus will follow at 11 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., respectively. A celebration banquet and reception will conclude the day from 5-9 p.m. at BSU’s Beaux Arts Ballroom.

The weekend will wrap up Sunday with the “Building a BSU Bridge” Centennial Breakfast at 9 a.m. inside the Beaux Arts Ballroom. A special history presentation and video featuring the founders of BSU women’s athletics is planned.

All Bemidji State women alumni athletes, coaches, family, friends and supporters are invited to participate in the weekend’s events. Proceeds from all events support women’s athletics at BSU.

Pre-registration is required for the golf/cornhole tournament, 5K run/walk, banquet, and breakfast.

To learn more or register for the weekend’s events, visit bsualumni.org/womens50celebration. A complete schedule of events can also be found on the website.