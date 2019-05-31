MEN’S BASKETBALL: BSU, Beaver Pride to host annual golf outing
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State men’s basketball team and Beaver Pride will host its annual golf outing in August.
The 11th annual Bemidji State Men’s Basketball Alumni and Friends Golf Outing is set for Aug. 2 at Headwaters Golf Club in Park Rapids. Check in will begin at 12:30 p.m., and a shotgun start will follow at 1:30 p.m.
The event originally began as an alumni gathering but now also serves as a fundraiser for the men’s basketball program.
The cost for the two-person scramble is $100 per golfer, and all proceeds will directly benefit the team. The registration cost covers 18 holes of golf, a cart and dinner. Door prizes will also be awarded.
Registration is available for singles, pairs and foursomes. The registration deadline is July 26.
To sign up, visit bsualumni.org or call the Beaver Pride office at 218-755-2827.