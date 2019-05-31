The event originally began as an alumni gathering but now also serves as a fundraiser for the men’s basketball program.

The cost for the two-person scramble is $100 per golfer, and all proceeds will directly benefit the team. The registration cost covers 18 holes of golf, a cart and dinner. Door prizes will also be awarded.

Registration is available for singles, pairs and foursomes. The registration deadline is July 26.

To sign up, visit bsualumni.org or call the Beaver Pride office at 218-755-2827.