Charles named BSU head strength and conditioning coach

The Alexandria native takes over as head coach June 3 after spending four years at Northern Arizona University where he was an assistant strength and conditioning coach. Prior to that, Charles was a student assistant with the strength and conditioning staff at fellow Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference member Minnesota State University Moorhead.

He was also a strength and conditioning intern with North Dakota State University football from 2014 to 2015 where he was a part of two NCAA FCS national championships. He also spent a year at the University of Montana.

Charles attended MSU Moorhead and graduated in 2016 with a degree in exercise science. He also completed his master’s degree in educational leadership from Northern Arizona in 2018. Charles is CSCS and CPR/AED certified.

Charles succeeds Cory Anderson, who left the BSU program after four years, including two years as head coach, for a position within the Pittsburgh Pirates organization.