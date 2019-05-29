BSU anglers to compete at national championship

Among the 155 two-person teams competing in the event are three from BSU: Robert Troje (Hastings) and Benjamin Saba (Ramsey); Lincoln Horsman (Wabasha) and Travis Rotzien (Bemidji); and Mitchell Swanson and Thor Swanson (both of Blaine).

Anglers in the no-entry-fee tournament will be competing for a prize package that includes a new Ranger Z175 boat with a 115-horsepower Mercury or Evinrude outboard and an automatic qualification for both team members to move on to compete in the 2019 FLW Cup this August at Lake Hamilton in Hot Springs, Ark.

The event is comprised of the top qualifying teams from 15 regular-season tournaments from around the country, along with the top 20 teams from the annual FLW College Fishing Open. Anglers representing 92 different colleges and universities will participate.

The event will be streamed live on the FLW Live on-the-water program airing on days two and three, June 5-6, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. The broadcast will be live streamed on FLWFishing.com, the FLW YouTube channel and the FLW Facebook page.