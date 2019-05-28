BHS claimed the conference crown with 107,124 points to top the standings ahead of Owatonna (97,687), Northfield (92,960), Hastings (91,522), Pequot Lakes (87,775), Farmington (76,476), Pine City (57,139) and Albany (56,406).

Nic Geiger, Tate Hammitt and Nicholas Peterson qualified for the state individual tournament. They each ended the season in the top 100 in season average out of nearly 12,000 shooters statewide, earning All-State recognition and state tournament berths.

Geiger finished the regular season with a season average of 24.3 and is tied for 19th in the state rankings. Hammitt ended the season with an average of 23.9 and is tied for 59th in the state, while Peterson concluded the year with a 23.7 average and is tied for 97th in the state.

Geiger, Hammitt and Peterson missed just seven, 11 and 13 targets, respectively, out of 250 competition targets apiece over five weeks this season.

The MSHSL Individual State Tournament will be held June 21 at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake.

Geiger also claimed Male High Gun in Class 9A, Conference 2 with a 24.3 average. Rounding out the Lumberjacks who rank in the conference’s top 25 male shooters are Hammitt (fifth, 23.9), Peterson (sixth, 23.7), Kamin Pierce (eighth, 23.4), and Trevor Voss, Ian Ekstrom and Brecken Meyers (tied for 20th, 22.9).

Kiah Martinson finished as the conference runner-up to Female High Gun with a 22.9 average. Also in the conference’s top 25 female shooters are Kaiden Amundson (fourth, 22.5), Annelise Morris (sixth, 21.7), Lily Krona (12th, 20.2), Krista Engelmeyer and Lyla Stout (tied for 14th, 20), and Megan Roth (22nd, 19.1).

Eight BHS shooters posted 25 Straights in week five: Hammitt, Brandon Morris, Ian Ekstrom, Corbin Hadrava, Darren Roth, Logan Jensen, Parker Johnson and Owen Lundeen. Three Lumberjacks recorded 50 Straights: Trevor Voss (his first), Peterson and Geiger.

Bemidji will have some time to practice before heading to Alexandria for the Team MSHSCTL Championship Shoot. The event runs for nine days, June 10-18, with the smallest teams competing first and the largest teams last. The top 40 teams will earn the opportunity to shoot at the MSHSL Team State Tournament on June 21 in Prior Lake.