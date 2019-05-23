Bemidjians named to USA Curling High Performance Program

Emily Quello of Bemidji will suit up for the third women’s HPP team along with Madison Bear (Minneapolis), Jenna Burchesky (Walpole, Mass.), Lexi Lanigan (Duluth) and Katie Dubberstein (Portage, Wis.).

Bemidji’s Pete Fenson will continue to lead the women’s national program into the new season.

Three women’s and three men’s teams, as well as a pool of mixed doubles athletes, make up the national team for the upcoming year. The athletes invited into the program were selected by Derek Brown, Director of High Performance, and national coaches Pete Fenson and Phill Drobnick.

The Junior HP Program was announced last month, and features Bemidji curlers Leah Yavarow, Graem Fenson and Riley Fenson.