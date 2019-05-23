Bemidjians named to USA Curling High Performance Program
BEMIDJI -- Bemidji will be well represented on USA Curling’s High Performance Program teams for 2019-20.
Bemidji’s Mark Fenner and Alex Fenson will compete on the third men’s HPP team alongside Korey Dropkin (Duluth) and Tom Howell (Milwaukee, Wis.). Team Fenner finished fourth at the 2019 Nationals and is currently ranked No. 26 in the world.
Emily Quello of Bemidji will suit up for the third women’s HPP team along with Madison Bear (Minneapolis), Jenna Burchesky (Walpole, Mass.), Lexi Lanigan (Duluth) and Katie Dubberstein (Portage, Wis.).
Bemidji’s Pete Fenson will continue to lead the women’s national program into the new season.
Three women’s and three men’s teams, as well as a pool of mixed doubles athletes, make up the national team for the upcoming year. The athletes invited into the program were selected by Derek Brown, Director of High Performance, and national coaches Pete Fenson and Phill Drobnick.
The Junior HP Program was announced last month, and features Bemidji curlers Leah Yavarow, Graem Fenson and Riley Fenson.