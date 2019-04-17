Weather brings more schedule changes for area teams

The Bemidji State baseball team’s series against Northern State this weekend has been moved from Aberdeen, S.D., to Bemidji due to poor field conditions. The Beavers will host the Wolves in a three-game series with a doubleheader set for 1:30 p.m. Friday, April 19, and a single game at noon Saturday, April 20.

The BHS boys golf team had been scheduled to compete in a two-day tournament at The Legacy at Cragun’s Resort in Brainerd Wednesday and Thursday, April 17-18, but it has been canceled.