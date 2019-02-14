CURLING: Fenner’s rink clinches playoff spot at Nationals

With only one playoff berth left when the final round-robin session began Thursday afternoon, Fenner’s team claimed the last spot in the Page playoffs, finishing with a 6-3 record.

Fenner and teammates Alex Fenson (Bemidji), Tom Howell (Milwaukee, Wis.) and Korey Dropkin (Duluth) topped Todd Birr’s team 7-4 to earn a spot in the Page 3-4 game.

The Fenner rink will face Birr’s team again today at noon. John Shuster and Rich Ruohonen will battle in the Page 1-2 game with the winner advancing to Saturday’s championship game.

The winner of the Page 3-4 game between Fenner and Birr will then meet the losing side of the match between Shuster and Ruohonen in a single semifinal match at 6 p.m. today.

On the women’s side, Ariel Traxler’s team, which includes Bemidji curler Emily Quello, completed round-robin play with a narrow 8-7 loss to Cory Christensen on Thursday. The Traxler rink concludes the tournament with a 2-5 record.