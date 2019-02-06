4 BHS athletes ink NLIs on Signing Day

Jacob Beberg and Caleb Grant will stay within the familiar confines of Chet Anderson Stadium to play for the Bemidji State football program. Ryan Bieberdorf will clash with the BSU duo in the annual Battle for the Axe as he joins the Minnesota State Moorhead football team.

Alyse Stone will soon take to the pitch for the Southwest Minnesota State women’s soccer team.

The four athletes were members of section-champion squads for the Lumberjacks last fall. The BHS football team advanced to the Class 5A state semifinals, and the girls soccer team qualified for the its second straight Class A state tournament, falling in the quarterfinals.

“When you’re successful like we were this fall, you know that you have to have talent, and we had a lot of talent on the playing fields this year,” said BHS activities director Troy Hendricks. “These kids are reaping the rewards of having the opportunity to move on and play at the next level. And that’s something that’s very difficult to do.”