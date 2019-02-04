Racism in sports and media discussion moved to Feb. 12
BEMIDJI -- The American Indian Resource Center at Bemidji State is hosting a discussion about racism in American sports and media on Tuesday, Feb. 12. The discussion had previously been scheduled for Feb. 11.
Participants of “Kneeling on Sacred Ground: Racism in American Sports and Media” will engage within talking circles, which will be followed by a presentation.
The event is part of the BSU Department of Psychology’s Diverse Conversations Series, which features monthly conversations on a variety of diversity-centered topics.
The event is scheduled to run from 6-8 p.m. and is free and open to the public.