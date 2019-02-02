Fenner’s team caps Curling World Cup run

All three U.S. teams, however, ended their tournaments with victories.

Bemidji’s Mark Fenner and the U.S. men lost their morning match to Japan 8-2 but bounced back to defeat Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller rink 10-3 later Saturday to finish with a 2-4 record in Group A.

Fenner and his team of Alex Fenson (Bemidji), Tom Howell (Milwaukee, Wis.) and Korey Dropkin (Duluth) shot 92 percent to earn the lopsided win over the Swiss.

Sunday’s men’s gold-medal match will feature Canada and Sweden.

Cory Christensen and the U.S. women finished second in Group B with a 3-3 record after defeating Japan via shootout 8-7.

Christensen (Duluth) and teammates Vicky Persinger (Fairbanks, Alaska), Jenna Martin (Wauwatosa, Wis.) and Madison Bear (Minneapolis) tied the game in the eighth end and then sealed the win in the shootout. Bemidji’s Pete Fenson coached the U.S. women.

Sunday’s women’s final will feature Sweden and Korea.

In mixed doubles, the American duo of Becca Hamilton and Matt Hamilton finished with a 4-2 record after ending their week with a 7-4 victory over China.

Sunday’s mixed doubles final includes Canada and Norway.

All of the championship finals can be watched on the Olympic Channel and/or NBCSN.