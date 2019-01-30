CURLING WORLD CUP: Fenson’s women earn only US win of day

It was the lone win on day one for the U.S. contingent competing at the Jonkoping Curling Club after losses earlier in the day by Mark Fenner’s men’s squad and the American mixed doubles team of Becca Hamilton and Matt Hamilton (both of McFarland, Wis.).

Christensen (Duluth) and teammates Vicky Persinger (Fairbanks, Alaska), Jenna Martin (Wauwatosa, Wis.) and Madison Bear (Minneapolis) topped Sophie Jackson’s rink in the double round robin in Group B to secure three points in the overall standings.

Bemidji’s Pete Fenson is the coach of the American women’s team.

The top team in each division advances to Sunday’s championship final. Wins award three points while a victory via a shootout earns two, and a loss via shootout secures one point.

The U.S. women have two matches set for Thursday. In the morning they’ll take on Korea (1-0) before squaring off with Japan (0-1) in the evening.

Bemidji curler Mark Fenner and the U.S. men struggled in their World Cup debut as they fell to Sweden’s Niklas Edin, 11-1. Poor shooting by Fenner and his team of Alex Fenson (Bemidji), Tom Howell (Milwaukee, Wis.) and Korey Dropkin (Duluth) to start the game gave Sweden a 4-0 advantage after two ends.

After allowing the Swedes an easy deuce in the opening end, a light draw that didn’t curl enough from the American men resulted in a steal of two points. Half shots throughout the next few ends set up relatively difficult shots for Dropkin with the hammer stone as Sweden stole points in the third and fourth ends.

The U.S. finally broke through in the fifth end to post a single point on the scoreboard. Sweden would close out the game with four points in the sixth, however.

The U.S. men will face Japan (0-1) in their lone match Thursday.

The Hamiltons couldn’t close out their mixed-doubles match against Norway’s Kristin Skaslien and Thomas Ulsrud in the morning draw, falling 8-5 to open the double round robin.

The American duo took the lead with a solid fourth end where they scored three points, only to have Norway answer with a fantastic shot to score three and gain the game’s momentum for good.

The American siblings return to the ice Thursday against Russia (1-0) in the morning before wrapping the day against China (0-1).