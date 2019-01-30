Weather postpones more prep events

The BHS boys basketball team’s home game against Superior, scheduled for Thursday night, has been postponed due to weather.

The Lumberjacks girls basketball team’s road trip to face Duluth East -- also slated for Thursday -- will have to wait after that matchup was put off due to the cold.

Thursday's Bemidji boys hockey game in Roseau has been postponed, as well.

The girls hockey game against Park Rapids in Walker that had been set for Thursday has been canceled.

The BHS gymnastics meet in Perham has also been called off for Thursday.

Makeup dates and times for all are still to be determined.

The Jacks boys swimming and diving team was also set to host Park Rapids on Thursday, but the meet has been canceled.