Bemidjians to represent US in Curling World Cup

Bemidji’s Mark Fenner will skip the U.S. men’s team at the event. His team also includes Bemidji curler Alex Fenson, as well as Tom Howell (Milwaukee, Wis.) and Korey Dropkin (Duluth). The men’s rink will begin pool play Wednesday against Niklas Edin’s home team from Sweden.

A Bemidjian will guide the U.S. women’s team at the event.

Pete Fenson will coach a team that is skipped by Cory Christensen (Duluth) and also features teammates Vicky Persinger (Fairbanks, Alaska), Jenna Martin (Wauwatosa, Wis.) and Madison Bear (Minneapolis). The team begins the competition Wednesday by facing Scotland’s Sophie Jackson.

Becca and Matt Hamilton, both of McFarland, Wis., will represent the U.S. in the mixed doubles competition.

Phill Drobnick is the coach for both the mixed doubles and men’s teams.

The World Curling Federation and Kingdomway Sports organize the event, which features four stages. Canada swept all three disciplines in the first leg of the tournament in September in Suzhou, China.

At the second leg in Omaha, Neb., in December, John Shuster’s U.S. team won the men’s title while Japan’s Satsuki Fujisawa rink won the women’s event. The Norwegian duo of Kristin Skaslien and Magnus Nedregotten captured the mixed doubles title.

In addition to prize money, the winners of each stage also earn coveted berths to the Curling World Cup Grand Final in May in Beijing where a bigger prize pool will be available.

Eight countries will compete in each discipline in pool play (double round robin) Wednesday through Saturday to determine Sunday’s playoff contenders.

The games will be eight ends in length and no extra ends will be played. If a game is tied after eight ends a draw-to-the-button will take place.

A total of 14 matches from Curling World Cup leg three in Jonkoping will be streamed live on World Curling TV and by selected TV broadcasters.

To view the full TV/webstream schedule, go to www.curlingworldcup.com/news/curling-world-cup-live-coverage-details-for....