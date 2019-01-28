Search
    AIRC to host racism in sports and media discussion

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 6:59 p.m.

    BEMIDJI -- The American Indian Resource Center at Bemidji State is hosting a discussion about racism in American sports and media on Monday, Feb. 11.

    Participants of “Kneeling on Sacred Ground: Racism in American Sports and Media” will engage within talking circles, which will be followed by a presentation.

    The event is part of the BSU Department of Psychology’s Diverse Conversations Series, which features monthly conversations on a variety of diversity-centered topics.

    The event is scheduled to run from 6-8:30 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

