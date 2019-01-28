Weather forces Tuesday sports postponements
BEMIDJI -- All of Tuesday's Bemidji High School activities have been postponed due to school being canceled because of the impending extreme cold.
The BHS girls hockey game against Park Rapids in Walker has been postponed to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, while the Lumberjacks boys basketball game at Duluth East has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. on Feb. 7.
The Bemidji boys hockey home game against Moorhead has also been pushed back, with a makeup date still to be determined.
The Nordic skiing team’s Northstar Invitational in Moorhead has been canceled, as well.
All Tuesday activities in Bagley, Blackduck, Cass Lake, Clearbrook-Gonvick, Laporte, Northome-Kelliher, Red Lake and TrekNorth have been put off due to the cold, as well.