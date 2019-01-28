Weather forces Tuesday sports postponements

The BHS girls hockey game against Park Rapids in Walker has been postponed to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31, while the Lumberjacks boys basketball game at Duluth East has been rescheduled to 7 p.m. on Feb. 7.

The Bemidji boys hockey home game against Moorhead has also been pushed back, with a makeup date still to be determined.

The Nordic skiing team’s Northstar Invitational in Moorhead has been canceled, as well.

All Tuesday activities in Bagley, Blackduck, Cass Lake, Clearbrook-Gonvick, Laporte, Northome-Kelliher, Red Lake and TrekNorth have been put off due to the cold, as well.