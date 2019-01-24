BSU announcer Kelly Schultz earns McDonald Media Award

Schultz, who has been covering Bemidji State women’s athletics since 2007, will be honored Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the Minnesota History Center in St. Paul. The award ceremony will be conducted in conjunction with the 33rd annual National Girls and Women in Sports Day, a nationwide celebration recognizing the accomplishments of individuals in the promotion and advancement of girls and women’s sports.

Schultz is the radio play-by-play announcer for the BSU women’s hockey team on the Beaver Radio Network. She was the first female play-by-play announcer in WCHA Women’s Division I hockey, and she remains one of few female play-by-play announcers in all of college hockey.

Schultz started her play-by-play career in 2007, covering BSU’s women’s soccer, hockey and softball teams. Over her 12-year career, she has been able to create awareness for girls and women’s sports in the media. She has had young girls and college-aged women ask her how they can become involved in radio and play-by-play announcing, and she says making those connections are her biggest contribution to women’s sports, according to a press release.

In October 2018, another dream became reality for Schultz as she broadcast her first NWHL game as the voice of the Minnesota Whitecaps – the state’s newly-formed professional women’s hockey team. She will serve as the team’s play-by-play announcer during its inaugural season in the NWHL.

Along with her play-by-play work, Schultz also hosts a two-hour weekly radio show, and she deejays on two different radio stations. In 2014, Schultz did play-by-play for the WCHA Women’s Hockey Final Face-Off webcast, and in 2016-17 she started voicing the weekly radio program “This Week in the Women’s WCHA.”

When Schultz isn’t working a hockey broadcast, she’s a self-taught milliner, seamstress and costume designer, and has won awards for her work in fashion. In December 2013, she made the RAWards 2013 semifinals and was a top-three nominee in the Accessory Designer category.

The 2019 ceremony will honor 22 individuals, groups or programs that will receive awards in six separate categories. Award recipients are nominated by schools, community organizations, recreation centers, and amateur and professional sports organizations. The ceremony is open to all at no cost.