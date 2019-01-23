NORDIC SKIING: BHS teams post podium finishes

Kinley Prestegard (3rd) and Gwendoline Youso (4th) each cracked the top five for the BHS girls with combined times of 38:59.7 and 39:19.9, respectively, after the classical and freestyle events.

Mora’s Johanna Schwinghamer captured the individual race win with a combined time of 38:02.9.

Nick Youso and Logan Jensen led the BHS boys with combined times of 33:39.3 and 34:37.1 apiece to take 8th and 10th place.

Cathedral-Sartell won the boys team title with 384 points. Alex Nemeth finished first overall individually with a combined time of 31:10.5 for Cathedral-Sartell.

Bemidji is next scheduled to compete at the North Star Classic hosted by Moorhead on Tuesday, Jan. 29.

Girls Team Results

1-Bemidji 364; 2-Mora 360; 3-Brainerd 353; 4-Alexandria 349; 5-Little Falls 311; 6-Moorhead 302; 7-St. Cloud Tech 292; 8-Cathedral-Sartell 282; 9-Fergus Falls 123; 10-Detroit Lakes 69; 11-Willmar 57; 12-St. Cloud Apollo 53.

Bemidji Girls Individual Results

3-Prestegard 38:59.7; 4-Youso 39:19.9; 7-Fisher 40:27.3; 26-Pollock 44:10.5; 29-Stone 44:41.3; 30-Krona 44:42.6; 38-Mathews 45:05.5; 41-Renn 45:45.2; 55-Eberwine 49:01.1; 75-Martin 52:26.7.

Boys Team Results

1-Cathedral-Sartell 384; 2-Moorhead 340; T3-Bemidji 339; T3-Mora 339; 5-Little Falls 338; 6-Brainerd 331; 7-St. Cloud Tech 311; 8-Fergus Falls 252; 9-Detroit Lakes 229; 10-Alexandria 206; 11-Willmar 123; 12-St. Cloud Apollo 92; 13-TrekNorth 23.

Bemidji Boys Individual Results

8-Youso 33:39.3; 10-Jensen 34:37.1; 14-Fouquerel-Skoe 35:44.1; 33-Vleck 39:11.4; 38-Schollett 39:58.1; 46-Carleton 40:54.9; 65-McDonald 43:13.9; 68-Lindgren 43:21.2; 83-Nistler 46:27.4; 84-Pollock 46:57.0.

TrekNorth Boys Individual Results

90-Carlson 49:40.1; 91-Schicke 52:33.5; 99-Godding 1:35:02.9.