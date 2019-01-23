NORDIC SKIING: BHS teams post podium finishes
LITTLE FALLS -- The Bemidji High School Nordic skiing teams posted podium finishes in Wednesday’s Little Falls Invitational at Camp Ripley. The Lumberjack girls edged Mora by four points (364-360) to capture first place, while the boys tied for third with Mora at 339 points.
Kinley Prestegard (3rd) and Gwendoline Youso (4th) each cracked the top five for the BHS girls with combined times of 38:59.7 and 39:19.9, respectively, after the classical and freestyle events.
Mora’s Johanna Schwinghamer captured the individual race win with a combined time of 38:02.9.
Nick Youso and Logan Jensen led the BHS boys with combined times of 33:39.3 and 34:37.1 apiece to take 8th and 10th place.
Cathedral-Sartell won the boys team title with 384 points. Alex Nemeth finished first overall individually with a combined time of 31:10.5 for Cathedral-Sartell.
Bemidji is next scheduled to compete at the North Star Classic hosted by Moorhead on Tuesday, Jan. 29.
Girls Team Results
1-Bemidji 364; 2-Mora 360; 3-Brainerd 353; 4-Alexandria 349; 5-Little Falls 311; 6-Moorhead 302; 7-St. Cloud Tech 292; 8-Cathedral-Sartell 282; 9-Fergus Falls 123; 10-Detroit Lakes 69; 11-Willmar 57; 12-St. Cloud Apollo 53.
Bemidji Girls Individual Results
3-Prestegard 38:59.7; 4-Youso 39:19.9; 7-Fisher 40:27.3; 26-Pollock 44:10.5; 29-Stone 44:41.3; 30-Krona 44:42.6; 38-Mathews 45:05.5; 41-Renn 45:45.2; 55-Eberwine 49:01.1; 75-Martin 52:26.7.
Boys Team Results
1-Cathedral-Sartell 384; 2-Moorhead 340; T3-Bemidji 339; T3-Mora 339; 5-Little Falls 338; 6-Brainerd 331; 7-St. Cloud Tech 311; 8-Fergus Falls 252; 9-Detroit Lakes 229; 10-Alexandria 206; 11-Willmar 123; 12-St. Cloud Apollo 92; 13-TrekNorth 23.
Bemidji Boys Individual Results
8-Youso 33:39.3; 10-Jensen 34:37.1; 14-Fouquerel-Skoe 35:44.1; 33-Vleck 39:11.4; 38-Schollett 39:58.1; 46-Carleton 40:54.9; 65-McDonald 43:13.9; 68-Lindgren 43:21.2; 83-Nistler 46:27.4; 84-Pollock 46:57.0.
TrekNorth Boys Individual Results
90-Carlson 49:40.1; 91-Schicke 52:33.5; 99-Godding 1:35:02.9.