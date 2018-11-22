“I think this fall was and will be one that we remember for a long time,” BHS activities director and head football coach Troy Hendricks said. “Just a lot of kids accomplishing a lot of their goals and aspirations that they had set out for themselves. The attitude in the hallways has been spectacular with their success. It’s not all about wins and losses, but it certainly is gratifying as an activities director to see the hard work that the kids and the coaching staffs are putting in, and to see that hard work pay off.”

The boys soccer team wrapped its season in the Class A state championship, falling 1-0 in overtime to The Blake School at U.S. Bank Stadium, after earning Section 8 and Lakes to Prairie Conference titles on the way to a 19-3-1 season. In 23 games, the team allowed more than one goal in a game just twice (a 4-2 loss to AA Duluth East and a 4-2 Section 8A Semifinal win over St. Cloud Cathedral).

The football team (10-2) also finished its season at “The Bank.” After winning the Section 8-5A championship, a share of the North Central-Red Conference and its first state tournament game since 2012 (a 51-15 victory over Cambridge-Isanti), the Jacks fell in the state semifinals, 33-21, to St. Thomas Academy.

In girls soccer, the Jacks (13-5-3) finished their season with a 6-0 loss to eventual back-to-back champion Mahtomedi. Before that, however, they won Section 8A and Lakes to Prairie Conference titles and finished 13-0-1 against section opponents on the season.

Following a Section 8AA runner-up finish, the boys cross country team made its way to St. Olaf College for the state meet along with two girls, Regan DeWitt and Gwen Youso, who competed as individuals.

For the boys, Gage Mostad (sixth), Riley Berg (seventh) and Nick Youso (ninth) finished in the top 10 in the section meet, while DeWitt and Gwen Youso were 13th and 15th, respectively, on the girls side.

The girls swimming and diving team had five Class A State Tournament participants across seven events. Paige Andersen earned individual section titles in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle races, while Abby Yartz (100 backstroke, 200 IM) and Laura Davis (200 free) combined for three runner-up finishes. Also taking second were the 200 free (Claudia Vincent, Andersen, Yartz, Davis) and 400 free (Gabbi Takkunen, Yartz, Andersen, Davis) relay teams.

The girls cross country team took seventh as a team, while the girls tennis team (13-7) ended its season with a Section 8AA quarterfinal loss to Brainerd and the volleyball team (11-17) wrapped its fall with a Section 8-3A preliminary loss to Alexandria.

“I just think that the coaching staffs do it the right way,” Hendricks said. “They preach character. They talk character. They demonstrate character. It’s not all about the wins. ‘Ws’ take care of themselves when you’re doing a great job with kids and teaching them how to become better citizens of our community.

“And you have to have talent. There’s obviously talent in Bemidji, so that doesn’t hurt, to have natural talent. But a lot of people have talent, and it doesn’t calculate to section championships, where, with the teams we’ve had this year, the leadership that we’ve had from both the students and the coaches, it’s turned into ‘Ws’ and section championships. It’s really an amazing, fun fall for us.”