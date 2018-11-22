The former home of the Bemidji State hockey programs has been repurposed as an all-sport practice facility for the university.

Athletes officially began training in the new-look fieldhouse in early October after several months of work went into the installation of the new turf, an expanded weight room and additional office space.

The interior also received a facelift with fresh coats of green and white paint being on the walls, along with Bemidji State logos. The bleachers that fans formerly occupied at BSU hockey games until 2010 are also gone.

Virtually every BSU sport could take advantage of the new space.

“(It’s) more of a first-class facility,” said head baseball coach Tim Bellew. “It definitely doesn’t hurt them from the standpoint of, it makes (athletes) want to come in and work harder.”

Head soccer coach Jim Stone echoed Bellew’s thoughts.

“I think it’s going to aid in development because I think kids are going to want to get on it more, and it’s going to add a little motivation to get on the ball a little bit more,” Stone said.

The indoor space will open up the possibility for winter camps, one of which the soccer program will host in December. And after the soccer team’s 18-win season this fall, having a warm place to practice deep into the season doesn’t hurt.

“We’re going to be able to do some other things with it, with camps and clinics in the winter,” Stone said. “If our seasons to continue to go along like we hope they are, it gives you a place to practice inside.”

Considering the notoriously long, cold and snowy winters of northern Minnesota, the new facility will keep teams out of the elements, at least for practice. The Bemidji High School football team practiced at the fieldhouse ahead of the Lumberjacks’ state semifinal game at U.S. Bank Stadium last week.

The BSU baseball and softball programs know all too well how winter weather can affect your practice schedule. While the teams had previously used batting cages in the fieldhouse, the Beavers will have many more options with the new configuration.

“Defensively, we did everything in the (Gillett) rec center. You couldn’t move on the concrete at more than 75 percent at best because you’d just slip and slide,” said Bellew, noting the fieldhouse’s former concrete surface. “And now we have the ability to do everything in there.”

It also means no more late-night practices.

“When we were in the rec center, we’d have to go on Tuesday and Thursday nights after it closed at 10,” Bellew said. “So we’d be in there from 10 to midnight, and we’d go Sunday morning in there from 8:30 a.m. to about 11:30, before they opened again.”

It also helps not having to take ground balls on concrete.

“Ground balls are a little more realistic,” Bellew said. “Not exactly the same as a dirt field, although we play on turf fields.”

“We can’t dive, we can’t run the bases and slide when it was on concrete,” said BSU head softball coach Rick Supinski. “Now with this, it opens up so many options for us to change practice.”

The facility will also serve as a valuable recruiting tool when potential Beavers visit campus.

“That’s just a complete game changer when we’re trying to recruit kids up here and they know it’s snowy a lot,” Supinski said. “Getting out is tough, so now that we have that, it’s nice. They see that and they know we can get some good training in during the winter.”

The project will change the way BSU teams practice and train for years to come. It was all made possible thanks to contributions from university donors.

“There are so many different facets of it that we’re excited about,” Stone said. “We’re very thankful for the donors who stepped up and helped improve our athletic department through that project.”