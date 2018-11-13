First City dancers receive awards

Five dancers from First City Dance Studio in Bemidji competed and performed last weekend at the JUMP Convention in Minneapolis. JUMP brings in the best dancers in the state with more than 800 dancers in attendance. All five First City dancers received awards, with Ridge Flatness receiving the Tap Rock Star award, given out to only one tap dancer at the competition. All dancers are coached and choreographed by Randie Blumhagen. Pictured are the dancers who participated (from left): Clara Hoyum, Nakeema Ray, Makenna Schmidt, Abby Fettig and Ridge Flatness. (Submitted photo)