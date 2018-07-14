Sports physical blitz planned for August

No appointments are necessary, and the cost for the sports physical is $30, payable at registration. For more information on the blitz, please call 218-751-9746. If unable to attend the blitz, same-day appointments are also available.

Sports physicals are also available by appointment Monday through Friday at Sanford Bemidji’s pediatric department, 218-333-4710; sports medicine department, 218-751-9746; or family medicine department, 218-333-5000. Well child exams are also available in the pediatric and family medicine departments.