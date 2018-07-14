Bemidji Dragon Boat 5k Run/Walk set for Aug. 4
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Dragon Boat 5k Run/Walk will be on Saturday, Aug. 4, at 8 a.m. Cost is $25 for preregistration and $30 the day of the race. Miniature 18-inch paddles will be presented to the top male and female and medals will be awarded to all runners.
Runners are advised to sign up by July 21 if they want a moisture-wicking shirt.
The 1/2k Kids Fun Run start line is located at the finish line of the 5k and will take two laps around Paul Bunyan Park. This race will start at 9 a.m. The cost for the kids race is $5. Ribbons and a snack will be given to all runners.
All proceeds will go to the Bemidji track and cross country programs.
Online registration is available at bemidjidragonboat.com/festival/festival-5k-walk-run.
For more information, contact Steve Sneide at Steven_Sneide@isd31.net or 218-368-9982, or Ryan Aylesworth at Ryan_Aylesworth@isd31.net or 218-766-1085.