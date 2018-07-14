Bemidji Dragon Boat 5k Run/Walk set for Aug. 4

Runners are advised to sign up by July 21 if they want a moisture-wicking shirt.

The 1/2k Kids Fun Run start line is located at the finish line of the 5k and will take two laps around Paul Bunyan Park. This race will start at 9 a.m. The cost for the kids race is $5. Ribbons and a snack will be given to all runners.

All proceeds will go to the Bemidji track and cross country programs.

Online registration is available at bemidjidragonboat.com/festival/festival-5k-walk-run.

For more information, contact Steve Sneide at Steven_Sneide@isd31.net or 218-368-9982, or Ryan Aylesworth at Ryan_Aylesworth@isd31.net or 218-766-1085.