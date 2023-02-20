30 drivers take on races at Garfield Lake as Tabaka dominates again

LAPORTE — With a brisk northwest wind and sunny conditions, an excellent field of 19 B class drivers and 11 A class drivers put on a show for the hundreds of fans who came out to watch the free races.

The Garfield Lake Ice Races were cut short last weekend due to deteriorating ice conditions after the first set of races. It was unclear if races would be held on Sunday, but with colder temperatures during the week the ice conditions improved and races proceeded without issue.

Chad Tabaka once again dominated the A class with two feature wins and a heat win. Fritz Myers picked up two heat wins and Jerad Miller picked up one. In the B class, Hunter Weeks won both features.

Sam Delaney, Abe Forseman, Rodney Rogers and Cody Hoffman won heat races with Kevin Bahr and Tyler Johnson picking up consolation wins. In the side-by-side class Sherman Rogalski Jr. was the winner.

Races will continue at noon on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Chad Tabaka picked up two A class feature wins on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

RESULTS

Set 1 A Class

Feature 1. Chad Tabaka, 2. Nate Zanter, 3. Fritz Myers, 4. Reid Watson, 5. Jim Geschwill, 6. Kalin Honer, 7. Jared Miller, 8. Dillon Lutgen, 9. Josh Bitker, 10. Gordon Hunter, 11. Rick Semmler

Heat #1 1. Jared Miller, 2. Chad Tabaka, 3. Kalin Honer, 4. Nate Zanter, 5. Jim Geschwill, 6. Dillon Lutgen

Heat #2 1. Fritz Myers, 2. Rick Semmler, 3. Josh Bitker, 4. Reid Watson, 5. Gordon Hunter

Set 2 A Class

Feature 1. Chad Tabaka, 2. Fritz Myers, 3. Jim Geschwill, 4. Josh Bitker, 5. Jared Miller, 6. Kalin Honer, 7. Nate Zanter, 8. Dillon Lutgen, 9. Rick Semmler, 10. Gordon Hunter, 11. Reid Watson

Heat #1 1. Fritz Myers, 2. Nate Zanter, 3. Jared Miller, 4. Josh Bitker, 5. Dillon Lutgen, 6. Gordon Hunter

Heat #2 1. Chad Tabaka, 2. Jim Geschwill, 3. Reid Watson, 4. Kalin Honer, 5. Rick Semmler

Jared Miller was an A class heat winner on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

Set 1 B Class

Feature 1. Hunter Weeks, 2. Sam Delaney, 3. Cam Labelle, 4. Abe Forseman, 5. Tyler Johnson, 6. Jimmy Venum, 7. Bob Pawlitschek, 8. Rodney Rogers, 9. Cody Hoffman, 10. Kyle Davis, 11. Kevin Bahr, 12. Emily Hegg

Heat #1 1. Sam Delaney, 2. Hunter Weeks, 3. Tyler Johnson, 4. Cam Labelle, 5. Kyle Davis, 6. CJ Roller, 7. Joe Roggenkamp, 8. Faye Lewis, 9. Jimmy Venum, 10. Caleb Howg

Heat #2 1. Abe Forseman, 2. Rodney Roger, 3. Cody Hoffman, 4. Bob Pawlitschek, 5. Kevin Bahr, 6. Brent Nicklason, 7. Emily Hegg, 8. Brad/Michele Krotzer, 9. Mariah Lapatka

Consolation 1. Kevin Bahr, 2. Jimmy Venum, 3. Emily Hegg, 4. Kyle Davis, 5. Joe Roggenkamp, 6. Faye Lewis, 7. Mariah Lapatka, 8. CJ Roller, 9. Caleb Howg, 10. Brad/Michele Krotzer, 11. Brent Nichlason

Sam Delaney was a B class heat winner on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

Set 2 B Class

Feature 1. Hunter Weeks, 2. Abe Forseman, 3. Jimmy Venum. 4. Sam Delaney, 5. Cody Hoffman, 6. Kevin Bahr, 7. Kyle Davis, 8. Bob Pawlitschek, 9. CJ Roller, 10. Tyler johnson, 11. Joe Roggenkamp

Heat #1 1. Rodney Rogers, 2. Hunter Weeks, 3. Kevin Bahr, 4. Jimmy Venum, 5. Tyler Johnson, 6. Emily Hegg, 7. Kyle Davis, 8. Bob Pawlitschek, 9. Cam Labelle, 10. Mariah Lapatka

Heat #2 1. Cody Hoffman, 2. Sam Delaney, 3. Abe Forseman, 4. Brent Nichlason, 5. Joe Roggenkamp, 6. CJ Roller, 7. Faye Lewis, 8. Brad/Michele Krotzer, 9. Caleb Howg

Consolation 1. Tyler Johnson, 2. CJ Roller, 3. Kyle Davis, 4. Bob Pawlitschek, 5. Joe Roggenkamp, 6. Emily Hegg, 7. Cam Labelle, 8. Brad/Michele Krotzer, 9. Mariah Lapatka, 10. Faye Lewis, 11. Caleg Howg

Side-by-sides

1. Sherman Rogalski Jr. 2. Sherman Rogalski Sr. 3. Nick Garbe

Rodney Rogers was a B class heat winner on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

Hunter Weeks won both B class feature races on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

Fritz Myers picked up two A class heat wins on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

Cody Hoffman was a B class heat winner on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed