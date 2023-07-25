19th annual Beltrami Electric Touchstone Energy open scheduled for Aug. 18

Bemidji – The 19th annual Beltrami Electric Touchstone Energy Open golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18, at Castle Highlands Golf Course, north of Bemidji.

This event is a fundraiser for the United Way of the Bemidji Area. The tournament format is a four-person team scramble with tee times available from 8 a.m. up to 2:30 p.m. The entry fee is $125 per person, and includes golf, a cart for every two people and boxed lunch from Big Apple Bagels.

There will be prizes awarded to the top three teams and a closest to the pin contest. For more information or to register a team, please contact Ayla Kranz at 218-444-3623, or visit www.beltramielectric.com.