Sports

19th annual Beltrami Electric Touchstone Energy open scheduled for Aug. 18

The 19th annual Beltrami Electric Touchstone Energy Open golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18, at Castle Highlands Golf Course, north of Bemidji.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:46 PM

Bemidji – The 19th annual Beltrami Electric Touchstone Energy Open golf tournament is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18, at Castle Highlands Golf Course, north of Bemidji.

This event is a fundraiser for the United Way of the Bemidji Area. The tournament format is a four-person team scramble with tee times available from 8 a.m. up to 2:30 p.m. The entry fee is $125 per person, and includes golf, a cart for every two people and boxed lunch from Big Apple Bagels.

There will be prizes awarded to the top three teams and a closest to the pin contest. For more information or to register a team, please contact Ayla Kranz at 218-444-3623, or visit www.beltramielectric.com.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
