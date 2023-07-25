14U Blaze wins Red Ore Rumble softball tournament in Hibbing

HIBBING – The Bemidji Blaze 14U softball team wrapped up a strong summer with a tournament win in Hibbing.

Victories of 6-3 over Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin, 7-6 over Hibbing and 7-1 over Rock Ridge netted a Red Ore Rumble tournament win for Bemidji.

In the championship game against Rock Ridge, Kenzie Bullock’s RBI double highlighted a four-run fourth inning. Olivia Birt singled in a run in the first inning as well. Karley LaZella pitched all five innings, allowing one hit with six strikeouts.

Bemidji played in five tournaments over the course of the summer and went undefeated in Arrowhead League play.