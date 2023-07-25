Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, July 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

14U Blaze wins Red Ore Rumble softball tournament in Hibbing

Victories of 6-3 over Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin, 7-6 over Hibbing and 7-1 over Rock Ridge netted a Red Ore Rumble tournament win for the 14U Bemidji Blaze.

072923.S.BP.BLAZE14U.jpg
Pictured is the Bemidji Blaze 14U softball team. In the first row, from left, are Kenzie Bullock, Mackenzie Wilson, Ameila Vernlund, Alivia Coe, Sophie Stittsworth, Isabel Ziegler and Ridley Hadrava. In the second row are coach Kailey Springer, Izabelle Rudnicki, Naomi Johnson, Olivia Birt, Karley LaZella, Kendal Tysver, Hayden Dahl, coach Alex LaZella.
Contributed
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 1:35 PM

HIBBING – The Bemidji Blaze 14U softball team wrapped up a strong summer with a tournament win in Hibbing.

Victories of 6-3 over Greenway-Nashwauk-Keewatin, 7-6 over Hibbing and 7-1 over Rock Ridge netted a Red Ore Rumble tournament win for Bemidji.

In the championship game against Rock Ridge, Kenzie Bullock’s RBI double highlighted a four-run fourth inning. Olivia Birt singled in a run in the first inning as well. Karley LaZella pitched all five innings, allowing one hit with six strikeouts.

Bemidji played in five tournaments over the course of the summer and went undefeated in Arrowhead League play.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
golf-32916851280.jpg
Sports
19th annual Beltrami Electric Touchstone Energy open scheduled for Aug. 18
1h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
072623.S.BP.SLEDHOCKEY 1.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Hope Inc. brings sled hockey to Bemidji, promoting inclusion and acceptance
4h ago
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
072223.S.BP.BIRCHMONT 11.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Birchmont foursome gathers for Monday qualifiers for over 3 decades
7h ago
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
072623.S.BP.SLEDHOCKEY 1.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Hope Inc. brings sled hockey to Bemidji, promoting inclusion and acceptance
4h ago
 · 
By  Jared Rubado
072623.N.BP.LACEYTHOMAS.jpg
Local
Blackduck High School's Lacey Thomas chosen as Minnesota 4-H State Ambassador
1h ago
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
072223.N.BP.ANISHINAABEART 5.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
2nd annual Anishinaabe Art Festival celebrates Indigenous culture, arts
3d ago
 · 
By  Maggi Fellerman
072223.OP.BP.OLSONCOLUMN.png
Columns
JEREMY OLSON COLUMN: We have a lot to be thankful for in Bemidji
3d ago
 · 
By  Jeremy Olson