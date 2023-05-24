99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, May 24

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

13 Bemidji Youth Soccer teams compete in Shakopee, U16 wins championship

Thirteen Bemidji Youth Soccer teams competed in the opening tournament of the year in Shakopee last weekend. Two teams reached the finals, and the U16 team took home the title.

052723.S.BP.YOUTHSOCCER U16 2023 Shakopee Champions.jpg
The Bemidji Youth Soccer U16 boys team won the U16 championship at the 2023 Shakopee Cup held May 19-21 in Shakopee. Pictured in the first row is Kellen Heuer. In the second row are, from left, Sean Ryan Aylesworth, Casey Sisneros, Kyle Johnson, Conor Stodgell, Gabe St. Peter, Hunter Olson and Dashel Hiller. In the third row are assistant coach Phil Heuer, Gabe Morin, Alex Harrison, Finn Halvorson, Austin Riewer, Jeron Huseby, Conrad Foss, Rhys Sneide, Easton Elliott and head coach Lynn Eaton.
Courtesy / Lainie Hiller Photography
By Pioneer Staff Report
Today at 4:48 PM

SHAKOPEE – Thirteen Bemidji Youth Soccer teams competed in the opening tournament of the year in Shakopee last weekend. Eight of those teams were eligible to compete for a championship, with two teams reaching the finals and the U16 team taking home the title.

The U19 boys won their bracket and then got through their semifinal on penalties 5-4. Connor Helm was the man of the match, saving three of the penalties he faced. They lost their final match 2-0 to Keliix Intra Soccer Club.

The U16 boys finished second in their bracket but upset the No. 1 seed from the other bracket before facing the team they lost to in pool play. They reversed the outcome in the final, leaving the field victorious 3-1.

By Pioneer Staff Report
Our newsroom sometimes reports stories under the byline "Pioneer Staff Report." This byline is used when reporters rewrite basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as an email or press release that requires little or no reporting.

Other times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.

For questions about a staff report, call (218) 333-9796 or email news@bemidjipioneer.com.
What To Read Next
052423.S.BP.SPEEDWAY 1.JPG
Sports
Bemidji Speedway season kicks off with annual car show
May 22, 2023 02:11 PM
 · 
By  Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
051323.S.BP.ICERACING.JPG
Sports
Smith family navigates new car, class ahead of Bemidji Speedway season
May 12, 2023 12:50 PM
 · 
By  Dennis Peterson / Special to the Pioneer
051121.S.FNS.Boys.volleyball.FILE.jpg
Prep
Minnesota high school league approves boys volleyball beginning in 2024
May 09, 2023 10:45 AM
 · 
By  Ryan Spitza
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Must Reads
052423.N.BP.TREYGODDING.jpg
Local
TrekNorth's Trey Godding gearing up for Bethel University in the fall
May 24, 2023 07:30 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
052423.N.BP.HOLLYVIND.jpg
Local
Bemidji High School's Holly Vind aims to do well by her family, pursue teaching
May 24, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Daltyn Lofstrom
IMG_3008.jpg
Northland Outdoors
WEEKLY FISHING REPORT: Bemidji area lakes are warming up quickly
May 24, 2023 08:10 AM
 · 
By  Dick Beardsley
052423.OP.BP.COMMRAUSSIN.png
Opinion
COMMENTARY: Helping veterans struggling with addiction
May 24, 2023 06:50 AM
 · 
By  Veronica Raussin, Addicted.org