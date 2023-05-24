13 Bemidji Youth Soccer teams compete in Shakopee, U16 wins championship

SHAKOPEE – Thirteen Bemidji Youth Soccer teams competed in the opening tournament of the year in Shakopee last weekend. Eight of those teams were eligible to compete for a championship, with two teams reaching the finals and the U16 team taking home the title.

The U19 boys won their bracket and then got through their semifinal on penalties 5-4. Connor Helm was the man of the match, saving three of the penalties he faced. They lost their final match 2-0 to Keliix Intra Soccer Club.

The U16 boys finished second in their bracket but upset the No. 1 seed from the other bracket before facing the team they lost to in pool play. They reversed the outcome in the final, leaving the field victorious 3-1.